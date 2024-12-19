Colorado signee Julian Lewis and Carrollton fall to Grayson 38-24 in Georgia 6A title
The Grayson High School Rams secured a thrilling 38-24 victory over SI No. 5 Carrolton High School in the Georgia High School State Championship. Led by Colorado commit quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, Carrolton initially appeared poised for success, rallying from a 10-0 deficit to take a 14-10 lead early in the game. However, relentless defensive pressure by the Rams ultimately disrupted Lewis and paved the way for Grayson’s championship triumph.
The Rams’ defense, spearheaded by Tyler Atkinson and Vaughn Mitchom, played a decisive role in the outcome. Atkinson delivered a standout performance with eight tackles and two pivotal sacks, consistently forcing Lewis out of his comfort zone in the pocket. Mitchom contributed significantly with two interceptions, including a game-sealing pick in the fourth quarter. The defensive unit’s ability to exploit Lewis’s vulnerabilities under pressure highlighted areas for improvement as he prepares to start his collegiate career at the University of Colorado in January.
Despite Grayson’s defensive dominance, Carrolton showed flashes of brilliance. Lewis connected with Zion Cooley for a touchdown after exploiting a Rams defensive lapse, giving the Trojans a temporary lead. Later in the game, Carrolton executed a seven-play, 79-yard scoring drive, culminating in a trick-play touchdown pass from Kamari Farmer to Cooley, which tied the game at 24-24. These moments underscored the Trojans' resilience but ultimately were not enough to overcome Grayson’s sustained offensive and defensive pressure.
Grayson’s up-tempo offense, led by quarterback Burgess and a dynamic backfield duo of Elijah Miller and Ashton Turner, wore down Carrolton’s defense as the game progressed. Burgess showcased his versatility, extending drives with key rushing plays, including a 22-yard scramble that set up a game-tying score just before halftime. Miller and Turner combined for crucial rushing touchdowns in the second half, including Miller’s 25-yard touchdown run that extended Grayson’s lead to 38-24 late in the fourth quarter.
Special teams also played a role in the contest, with Carrolton’s Zachery returning a punt for a touchdown that was nullified by a penalty. This missed opportunity proved costly, as the momentum shifted back to Grayson.
In the final moments, Grayson’s defensive front, led by Atkinson and Norris Brown, sealed the victory. Atkinson’s late-game sack forced a fumble by Lewis, allowing Grayson to recover the ball and run out the clock.
Lewis completed 30 of 42 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His final prep performance was a rollercoaster and he's expected to be in Boulder for the Alamo Bowl practice.
With the win, Grayson High School capped an impressive 15-1 season and claimed the state championship. Their balanced attack and defensive tenacity ultimately overwhelmed Carrolton, solidifying their place among the nation’s elite high school football programs.