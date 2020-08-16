SI.com
BuffsCountry
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingHerd Community
Search

Three-star athlete Velltray Jefferson includes CU Buffs in top schools

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes are after a highly-coveted athlete in California. 

And he released his top schools on Sunday. 

Velltray Jefferson released included USC, Tennessee, Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, Washington, Fresno State and Colorado in his top eight schools.

After being committed to USC for almost eight months, he decommitted back in February.

“They fired some of their coaching staff,” Jefferson said on the reason for opening his recruitment. “I was recruited by John Baxter who was fired too. So basically they called my dad and told him they didn’t know where I fit in their new plan. I had film up, but they still said they didn’t know if I could play on the defensive side of the ball.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was being recruited as a wide receiver/tight end to the Trojans and when the coaching change happened they no longer wanted him at that position.

Luckily for Jefferson, there have been plenty of suitors.

He is now up to 14 offers and eight of them are from Power 5 programs. The versatile athlete is rated as a three-star recruit (87 rating) on 247Sports and a top 50 athlete in the nation and in the top 70 regardless of position in the state of California. 

Jefferson is being recruited by defensive coordinator Tyson Summers and outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski. 

“They’re cool coaches,” Jefferson said. “We had a good meeting, I had a virtual zoom meeting with them. I learned a lot about them and how they want their program to be ran. They told me about how they want to use me and things like that. But it was real nice to meet with them.”

Jefferson has set his commitment date for Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. MST on Instagram live. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Davion Taylor gets bottles thrown at him during singing performance

First-year Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and forever Buff Davion Taylor tried to perform for his new team and was met with boos and water bottles.

Chase Howell

Olsen on the fence about playing last high school football season

Four-star CU Buffs commit Erik Olsen had his senior football season postponed to the spring and now he's unsure if he'll stick around for it.

Chase Howell

JR staying positive through the Payne

CU Buffs women's basketball coach JR Payne has taken a positive approach to the postponement of the season and she trusts the experts.

Vinay Simlot

Shenault's ready "to do big things" during rookie season with Jaguars

Laviska Shenault Jr. met with the media for the first time during training camp and talked about his comfortability with the team.

Chase Howell

The Pac-12 has plans for a modified bubble for basketball season

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury released some of the plans the Pac-12 has for a safe basketball season.

Vinay Simlot

NCAA Division I Council recommends granting extra eligibility to athletes who cannot play this fall

The NCAA Division I Council has recommended to the board to grant an extension to the five-year eligibility period for athletes who cannot play or have decided to opt-out this fall.

Chase Howell

Antonio Alfano Sighting: Alfano is back at CU

Evidence has emerged former five-star recruit Antonio Alfano is enrolled at the University of Colorado after reports in May to the contrary

Chase Howell

One member of the 2020 recruiting class did not make it to Boulder

Jordan Berry announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will not be attending the University of Colorado and has entered the transfer portal.

Chase Howell

Tad Boyle in shock and disbelief as Pac-12 postpones basketball season

CU Buffs head basketball coach Tad Boyle could not believe the Pac-12 postponed the basketball season three months before it was expected to start.

Adam Chalifoux

CU Buffs plans won't change amid the postponed season

Head coach Karl Dorrell admitted disappointment but believes the plan won't change going forward as they protect themselves from the virus and gear up for a season in the spring.

Vinay Simlot