Three-star athlete Velltray Jefferson includes CU Buffs in top schools

The Colorado Buffaloes are after a highly-coveted athlete in California.

And he released his top schools on Sunday.

Velltray Jefferson released included USC, Tennessee, Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, Washington, Fresno State and Colorado in his top eight schools.

After being committed to USC for almost eight months, he decommitted back in February.

“They fired some of their coaching staff,” Jefferson said on the reason for opening his recruitment. “I was recruited by John Baxter who was fired too. So basically they called my dad and told him they didn’t know where I fit in their new plan. I had film up, but they still said they didn’t know if I could play on the defensive side of the ball.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was being recruited as a wide receiver/tight end to the Trojans and when the coaching change happened they no longer wanted him at that position.

Luckily for Jefferson, there have been plenty of suitors.

He is now up to 14 offers and eight of them are from Power 5 programs. The versatile athlete is rated as a three-star recruit (87 rating) on 247Sports and a top 50 athlete in the nation and in the top 70 regardless of position in the state of California.

Jefferson is being recruited by defensive coordinator Tyson Summers and outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski.

“They’re cool coaches,” Jefferson said. “We had a good meeting, I had a virtual zoom meeting with them. I learned a lot about them and how they want their program to be ran. They told me about how they want to use me and things like that. But it was real nice to meet with them.”

Jefferson has set his commitment date for Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. MST on Instagram live.