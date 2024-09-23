Deion Sanders and Colorado flip 2025 four-star defensive back from Penn State
Antonio Branch Jr., a four-star defensive back from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, flipped his commitment from Penn State to Colorado after an official visit over the weekend.
Branch, who was previously committed to the Nittany Lions, decided to make the switch after spending time in Boulder with head coach Deion Sanders and his staff. According to Branch's mother, Trina, the opportunity for her son to be coached by a football legend like Sanders played a pivotal role in his decision.
She highlighted the chance for Antonio to start as a true freshman, which was a major factor in their decision to commit to the Buffaloes. Who wouldn’t want to be coached by Deion Sanders? Someone that played the same position Antonio is playing," she told On3.
At 6-foot-2, and 175 pounds, Branch has a background of playing on both sides on the line, but is a natural fit in the secondary. He has 14 tackles (two for loss) so far this year.
Branch’s commitment adds to the growing excitement surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes football program under Coach Prime. With this latest pledge, Branch becomes the eighth commit in Colorado’s 2025 recruiting class, signaling the team’s continued momentum on the recruiting trail.
CU defensive coordinator Robert Livingston will be able to add another layer of coaching experience for Branch. Before coming to Colorado, the longtime NFL assistant was with the Cincinnati Bengals as a defensive back coach.