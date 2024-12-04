Deion Sanders and Colorado lose four-star CB Alex Graham to USC
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a significant recruiting loss on Early Signing Day when four-star cornerback Alex Graham flipped to USC. A product of Cass Tech in Michigan and IMG Academy in Florida, Graham had initially committed to Colorado over a host of prestigious programs, including Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, and Oregon. However, USC's late push secured the 6-foot-1, 190-pound standout, who will now take his talents to the Big Ten.
Known as "The Hawk," Graham is ranked as the 23rd-best player in Florida by 247Sports. He brings versatility and playmaking ability to USC’s secondary, with experience at both safety and cornerback. His instincts, route-jumping ability, and ball skills—enhanced by his time as a wide receiver—make him a highly coveted prospect. Graham also has the potential to contribute as a return specialist, adding further value to the Trojans. However, he must remain healthy to maximize his Power Five potential, as injuries have plagued him in the past. If he stays on the field, he could become a multi-year starter and a difference-maker in the USC secondary.
For USC, Graham’s commitment improves their recruiting class, moving it to 15th nationally, according to 247Sports. Conversely, his departure delivers a blow to Colorado’s class, which now ranks 34th. Graham’s decision underscores the challenges and competitiveness of college football recruiting, particularly as programs like USC leverage late opportunities to secure elite talent. While Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been celebrated for revitalizing the Buffaloes’ recruiting efforts, losing a player of Graham’s caliber highlights the ongoing battle for top-tier prospects.
Graham’s decision to head to Los Angeles signals a new chapter for the talented safety and opens a spot for Sanders and the Buffs to fill via the transfer portal.