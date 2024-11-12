Deion Sanders and Colorado projected to flip Julian 'JuJu' Lewis from USC
The Colorado Buffaloes are making headlines as they appear close to flipping USC commit and five-star quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis. The top-ranked QB from Carrollton, Georgia, has made four visits to Boulder within the past year, suggesting a strong interest in joining Deion Sanders' program. This move could be strategic, as Lewis is expected to fill the shoes of current Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is projected to enter the NFL Draft after this season. Lewis would bring elite talent and high expectations as Colorado's next standout QB.
On3’s recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports’ Tom Loy have both made predictions indicating that Colorado has a strong chance of landing Lewis, a decision that would mark a significant recruiting win for the Buffaloes. Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 185 pounds, Lewis has been committed to USC since August of last year. However, as his recruitment progresses, he has increasingly focused on Colorado, with Indiana also emerging as a potential option in recent months.
Lewis first rose to national prominence in middle school, where he caught the attention of coaches and recruiters alike. His talent was apparent early, earning him an invitation to the prestigious Under Armour All-America Game while still in eighth grade. His high school coach, Joey King, likens him to NFL star Trevor Lawrence, noting Lewis’s advanced skill set and arm talent. Meanwhile, renowned Atlanta trainer Ron Veal places him on par with notable quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Lawrence.
In two high school seasons, Lewis has thrown for over 7,000 yards and 96 touchdowns, a testament to his skill and potential. Known for his early NIL deal, he has already provided for his family, symbolizing his maturity both on and off the field.