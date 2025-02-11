Deion Sanders and Colorado target five-star NFL legacy in 2026 recruiting class
Deion Sanders and Colorado have officially entered the race for elite five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., a 2026 prospect committed to Ohio State.
Henry, the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, recently received an offer from Coach Prime, who has long-standing ties to his inner circle. Adam 'Pacman' Jones, a former NFL cornerback and close family friend of the Sanders family, has played a pivotal role in Henry’s development, adding another layer of connection between the Buffaloes and the dynamic wideout.
Henry is ranked as the top receiver in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. At Mater Dei (California), one of the nation’s premier high school programs, he has been a force. Henry's blend of size (6-foot-6, 205 pounds), speed, and route-running ability makes him a generational talent. His ability to create separation, make contested catches, and turn short gains into explosive plays mirrors the dominance of 2024 No. 1 receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Sanders has consistently targeted top-tier talent, and Henry’s skill set fits perfectly within his offensive vision. Not only does Henry possess elite physical tools, but his background as a multi-sport athlete—excelling in basketball and track—aligns with Sanders’ emphasis on versatility.
With a strong connection to Coach Prime and his NFL ties, Colorado is hoping to make an impact in Henry’s recruitment, even as Ohio State remains the frontrunner. If Sanders can land him, Henry would immediately become one of the biggest commitments in program history, solidifying the Buffs’ growing reputation as a serious destination for elite recruits.