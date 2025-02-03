Five-Star linebacker Tyler Atkinson blown away by Deion Sanders' contagious energy
Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson continues to solidify his status as one of the most sought-after defensive prospects in the 2026 class. On Sunday, just a day before the NCAA's Dead Period took effect, Atkinson had an opportunity to speak with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. The meeting left a strong impression on Atkinson, who praised Sanders’ charisma and energy, calling it “contagious," according to On3's Chad Simmons.
Atkinson’s recruitment has been intense, with nearly 50 schools vying for his commitment. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, has drawn comparisons to Colorado star Travis Hunter, as both hail from Georgia and are signed with Adidas. Ranked as the No. 10 overall player in the nation and the top prospect in Georgia, Atkinson possesses elite traits that make him a dynamic defensive playmaker.
As an inside linebacker, Atkinson is known for his instincts, speed, and ability to command a defense. His natural awareness allows him to quickly locate the football, and his lateral quickness and burst make him a nightmare for ball carriers. While he’s still developing his frame, he’s expected to fill out to 225 pounds or more, further enhancing his ability to take on college-sized linemen. Atkinson is also effective as a pass rusher, using his agility to slip past blockers and disrupt opposing quarterbacks. Although he hasn’t been asked to play significant man coverage, he’s comfortable in zone schemes and has the range to be a three-down defender at the collegiate level.
Deion Sanders receives high grade among second-year college football coaches
His high school career has been nothing short of dominant. As a freshman at Grayson, he recorded 112 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, and 4 pass breakups, earning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors. Atkinson has been a standout for years, becoming the first-ever eighth grader to receive an All-American Bowl invite and earning MVP honors at the FBU National Championship.
The 'Prime Effect' hits NFL with Patrick Surtain II wanting to be two-way star?
With his recruitment still wide open, Colorado hopes to make a strong push for Atkinson under the leadership of Coach Prime. If Sanders can land the elite linebacker, it would be a massive win for the Buffaloes' defense.