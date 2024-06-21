Five-star QB Julian Lewis arrives in Boulder for major recruiting weekend
This weekend has the potential to be a pivotal moment for Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes. After a period of significant activity in the transfer portal over the past two seasons, the Buffs' recruiting staff will need a few wins. There are reportingly nine 2025 recruits visiting Boulder.
Leading the group of visitors is five-star quarterback Julian “Juju” Lewis from Carrollton High School (Georgia). Lewis, ranked as the ninth-overall player and second-ranked quarterback in the 2025 class, represents a significant target for the Buffaloes. This weekend marks his third visit to Boulder since the beginning of the year, a sign of his strong interest in the program. Initially ranked as the top quarterback in the 2026 class, Lewis reclassified to this year, making him an even more critical prospect for Coach Prime.
Another key visitor is Chauncey Gooden, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, TN. Gooden is on the fringe of being an ESPN Top 300 player and 19th interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. This official visit to Colorado is his first, and he has included Colorado in his top ten choices, along with prestigious programs like Oregon and Georgia. Securing a commitment from Gooden would be a significant win for the Buffaloes' offensive line.
Four-star linebacker Mantrez Walker, who has already committed to Colorado, is also making his third visit to Boulder this weekend. Walker, from Buford High School in Buford, GA, is the 18th-ranked linebacker in the 2025 class. His commitment came in April over major programs such as Michigan, Ohio State, and Miami, showcasing the recruiting power of Coach Prime. Walker's repeated visits indicate his solid commitment and enthusiasm for the program.
Joining the list of top-tier visitors is Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., a four-star wide receiver from Houston, TX. Farrakhan, is also on the fringe of being an ESPN Top 300 player. He's a top 40 wide receiver in the 2025 class and is visiting Colorado for the first time. He has already set his commitment date for July 13th, making this visit crucial for the Buffaloes to make a lasting impression.
Another committed player visiting Boulder is Corbin Laisure, a three-star tight end from Sullivan East High School in Bluff City, TN. Laisure, will be making his second visit after attending the 2024 spring game in April. His commitment over programs like Arizona State and Louisville.
Coach Prime’s approach to recruiting is heavily reliant on establishing strong relationships and selling the vision of Colorado's future success. The presence of these highly-ranked recruits in Boulder underscores the potential for a transformative impact on the program.
The outcome of this weekend’s visits could set the tone for Colorado’s recruiting success in the coming years. A strong showing could solidify the Buffaloes as a desirable destination for elite talent, further enhancing the program’s competitiveness. Conversely, missing out on top targets like Lewis and Gooden could signal challenges ahead.
This weekend is more than just a series of campus tours and meetings; it is a critical juncture that could shape the future of the Colorado Buffaloes under Coach Prime. The successful recruitment of these elite prospects could lay the foundation for a resurgence for the Buffs.