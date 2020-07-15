SI All-American Candidates: CU Buffs edition
Chase Howell
The Colorado Buffaloes have been running behind the 8-ball in 2021 recruiting. What is expected to be a limited class, currently sits at six commitments, including junior college prospect Trustin Oliver.
The headliner is Erik Olsen who pledged to the in-state Buffaloes on July 4 and, as a four-star recruit on Rivals, is by far the top-rated recruit in the class.
They have long had a commitment from wide receiver Chase Penry, whom SI All-American is very high on. As well as defensive players Allan Baugh and Zephaniah Maea.
The Buffs still have a lot of work to do to fill a class that is expected to be around 15 signees.
Sports Illustrated selected four of the commits and many more targets as All-American candidates. Click on the link to find out more about the player.
Offensive Commit Candidates
Cherry Creek (Colo.) wide receiver Chase Penry
Littleton (Colo.) tight end Erik Olsen
Mineola (Texas) offensive lineman Jackson Anderson
Defensive Commit Candidates
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) defensive lineman Allan Baugh
Offensive Target Candidates
Houston (Texas) quarterback Maddox Kopp
Royse City (Texas) wide receiver Ketron Jackson
Westlake Village (Calif.) wide receiver Alonzo Fontennette
New Orleans (La.) wide receiver Tyrese Johnson
Houston (Texas) running back Ahmonte Watkins
Queen Creek (Ariz.) offensive lineman Isaia Glass
Sammamish (Wash.) offensive lineman William Reed
Aurora (Colo.) offensive lineman Braylen Nelson
Temecula (Calif.) offensive lineman Elia Migao
Defensive Target Candidates
Las Vegas (Nev.) defensive lineman Braezhon Ross
Jacksonville (Ark) defensive lineman Tyas Martin
Baldwin Park (Calif.) defensive lineman Nick Dimitris
Carrolton (Ga.) edge rusher Khristian Zachary
Honolulu (Hawaii) linebacker Mason Tufaga
Fresno (Calif.) safety Velltray Jefferson