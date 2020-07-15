BuffsCountry
SI All-American Candidates: CU Buffs edition

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes have been running behind the 8-ball in 2021 recruiting. What is expected to be a limited class, currently sits at six commitments, including junior college prospect Trustin Oliver. 

The headliner is Erik Olsen who pledged to the in-state Buffaloes on July 4 and, as a four-star recruit on Rivals, is by far the top-rated recruit in the class.

They have long had a commitment from wide receiver Chase Penry, whom SI All-American is very high on. As well as defensive players Allan Baugh and Zephaniah Maea. 

The Buffs still have a lot of work to do to fill a class that is expected to be around 15 signees. 

Sports Illustrated selected four of the commits and many more targets as All-American candidates. Click on the link to find out more about the player. 

Offensive Commit Candidates

Cherry Creek (Colo.) wide receiver Chase Penry

Littleton (Colo.) tight end Erik Olsen

Mineola (Texas) offensive lineman Jackson Anderson

Defensive Commit Candidates

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) defensive lineman Allan Baugh

Offensive Target Candidates

Houston (Texas) quarterback Maddox Kopp

Royse City (Texas) wide receiver Ketron Jackson

Westlake Village (Calif.) wide receiver Alonzo Fontennette

New Orleans (La.) wide receiver Tyrese Johnson

Houston (Texas) running back Ahmonte Watkins

Queen Creek (Ariz.) offensive lineman Isaia Glass

Sammamish (Wash.) offensive lineman William Reed

Aurora (Colo.) offensive lineman Braylen Nelson

Temecula (Calif.) offensive lineman Elia Migao

Defensive Target Candidates

Las Vegas (Nev.) defensive lineman Braezhon Ross

Jacksonville (Ark) defensive lineman Tyas Martin

Baldwin Park (Calif.) defensive lineman Nick Dimitris

Carrolton (Ga.) edge rusher Khristian Zachary

Honolulu (Hawaii) linebacker Mason Tufaga

Fresno (Calif.) safety Velltray Jefferson

Biloxi (Miss.) cornerback Justin Walley

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chase Penry is an All-American candidate

Chase Howell

WATCH: Laviska Shenault shows off new Jacksonville home

For one of his first videos on his new Youtube channel, Laviska Shenault took fans into his new house.

Chase Howell

by

RokosGOAT

Sports Illustrated unveils SI All-American high school football team candidates

Over 1,000 rising seniors have been selected as candidates for the 2020 SI All-American high school football team.

SI Staff

Thoughts on Phil Steele's All-Pac-12 selections

Phil Steele released his pre-season All-Pac-12 teams and BuffsCountry has some thoughts on where he placed some CU Buffs.

Chase Howell

Four CU athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, none since June 22

Athletic Director Rick George says they haven't seen any positive cases since June 22 but dodged the question when asked how often players have been tested.

Vinay Simlot

Nate Landman makes Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

CU Buffs linebacker Nate Landman is on the watch list for the top defensive player in college football.

Chase Howell

by

RokosGOAT

Trustin Oliver commits to the CU Buffs once again

After signing with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2019, Oliver spent a season in junior college and has committed to the new staff at Colorado.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Everything is getting canceled!

The CU BuffsCountry podcast was back for another edition and it feels like all of the dominoes are starting to fall.

Chase Howell

by

RokosGOAT

Wesley Gordon inks deal in France's top division

Forever Buff Wesley Gordon will continue his professional basketball career in the Jeep Élite league playing for ESSM Le Portel.

Chase Howell

The Ralphie VI era has begun

Rick George announced on Thursday that they have selected the newest Ralphie and she is beginning to train.

Chase Howell

by

RokosGOAT