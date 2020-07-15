SI All-American Candidates: CU Buffs edition

The Colorado Buffaloes have been running behind the 8-ball in 2021 recruiting. What is expected to be a limited class, currently sits at six commitments, including junior college prospect Trustin Oliver.

The headliner is Erik Olsen who pledged to the in-state Buffaloes on July 4 and, as a four-star recruit on Rivals, is by far the top-rated recruit in the class.

They have long had a commitment from wide receiver Chase Penry, whom SI All-American is very high on. As well as defensive players Allan Baugh and Zephaniah Maea.

The Buffs still have a lot of work to do to fill a class that is expected to be around 15 signees.

Sports Illustrated selected four of the commits and many more targets as All-American candidates. Click on the link to find out more about the player.

Offensive Commit Candidates

Cherry Creek (Colo.) wide receiver Chase Penry

Littleton (Colo.) tight end Erik Olsen

Mineola (Texas) offensive lineman Jackson Anderson

Defensive Commit Candidates

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) defensive lineman Allan Baugh

Offensive Target Candidates

Houston (Texas) quarterback Maddox Kopp

Royse City (Texas) wide receiver Ketron Jackson

Westlake Village (Calif.) wide receiver Alonzo Fontennette

New Orleans (La.) wide receiver Tyrese Johnson

Houston (Texas) running back Ahmonte Watkins

Queen Creek (Ariz.) offensive lineman Isaia Glass

Sammamish (Wash.) offensive lineman William Reed

Aurora (Colo.) offensive lineman Braylen Nelson

Temecula (Calif.) offensive lineman Elia Migao

Defensive Target Candidates

Las Vegas (Nev.) defensive lineman Braezhon Ross

Jacksonville (Ark) defensive lineman Tyas Martin

Baldwin Park (Calif.) defensive lineman Nick Dimitris

Carrolton (Ga.) edge rusher Khristian Zachary

Honolulu (Hawaii) linebacker Mason Tufaga

Fresno (Calif.) safety Velltray Jefferson

Biloxi (Miss.) cornerback Justin Walley