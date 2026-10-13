Utah Coach Morgan Scalley Delivers Unique Perspective on Isaac Wilson

Utah Utes coach Morgan Scalley wants to let the air out of the quarterback Isaac Wilson reunion before Utah visits the Colorado Buffaloes. However, the Utah coach did it politely Monday, and there was a scouting report tucked inside the compliment. He likes Wilson’s arm. He is also too familiar with what happens when that arm tries to do too much.

Scalley coached Utah’s defense when Wilson played there. Now Wilson wears Colorado colors, and cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. made the same move. Both know Utah’s terminology. But Scalley would rather everyone remember that Utah knows Wilson as well.

Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley walks the field prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morgan Scalley knows the quarterback across from him

Asked about the reunion at his weekly media availability, Scalley praised Wilson's development and the throws he can make.

“Yeah, and he did a really good job as a scout team quarterback and really smart. He's bright. You look at the throws that he makes on the outside. He has the arm talent, you know, but it's not as big of a deal in my opinion as I think people could make it out to be,” Scalley said.

Wilson started seven games for Utah in 2024, including a 49-24 loss at Folsom Field. He threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns that afternoon, but Colorado intercepted him three times. He can remember how that trip went without a reminder.

Scalley also spent the 2025 season coordinating Utah's defense, while Wilson worked in the quarterback room and on the scout team. Familiarity here goes deeper than a few old play calls.

Colorado's inside knowledge comes with a catch

Scalley wasn't pretending the transfers had forgotten everything they learned in Utah. He simply refused to give that knowledge more weight than the football being played.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's definitely done a great job of being developed at Colorado, and he's going to know, obviously, there's some things terminology-wise and Stokes as well," he said. "Jason Stokes is going to know some things, but at the same time, we have a feel for his strengths and weaknesses. And I think at the end of the day, it's still, again, it's still a team game, and I don't read too much into it.”

Stokes has reasons to make this personal. After primarily playing special teams at Utah in 2025, the Colorado cornerback recorded his first career interception against Baylor. At preseason media day, he acknowledged the importance of facing his old teammates while keeping his attention on each week's opponent.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson has more immediate concerns than the reunion. He replaced Julian Lewis at Baylor, then threw three interceptions in Colorado's 29-7 loss to Texas Tech. A quarterback can recognize the opposing defense's vocabulary and still make the wrong decision under real pressure after the snap.

No. 11 Utah arrives Saturday at 5-0, having held opponents to 13 points per game in the last five games. For Wilson, if he starts, knowing the Utes will help only if he protects the ball against a defense that knows so much about him.

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