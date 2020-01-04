Report: 2021 Commit AJ Griffin Suffers Knee Injury

Duke 2021 commitment AJ Griffin reportedly suffered a knee injury late in a high school game on Friday night.

Adam Zagoria reported that the 6-foot-7 five star out of White Plains, NY's Archbishop Stepinac hurt his left knee in the fourth quarter of Stepinac's game.

Stepinac coach Pat Massaroni told LoHud.com that "it was a pretty gruesome injury."

"It was kind of just a freaky thing when we went down," the coach told the local outlet. "We probably won’t know more until Monday or Tuesday when he gets tested."

After talking to the coach the morning after the game, Zagoria said that Griffin was day-to-day but the team was still evaluating the injury.

Griffin, the son of former NBA player and current assistant Adrian Griffin, committed to Duke in November 2019, two weeks after taking an official visit to campus.

Griffin had also visited Villanova and was being recruited by Kentucky, Michigan and UCLA, among others. He is the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports, and is the No. 3 ranked small forward. He was a member of Team USA's gold-medal winning U16 team at the FIBA Americas Championships in Brazil.

Griffin was the first junior to commit to Duke and is currently the only member of the Blue Devils' class. He was coming off a marquee game against No. 3 Paul VI of Virginia in the Slam Dunk at the Beach holiday tournament, where Griffin scored 18 points with 12 rebounds in a six-point win.

At the time of his injury, Griffin had eight points, four rebounds and five assists in the game.