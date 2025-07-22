Another Duke Basketball Product Takes Home NBA Award
Recent Duke basketball talents have made quite a statement on the NBA stage across the past four weeks.
Cooper Flagg was the No. 1 overall draft pick in late June. Two more Blue Devils came off the board as lottery picks. One of them, Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel, became MVP of the NBA 2K26 Summer League championship game on Sunday night.
And on Tuesday, the NBA announced 2022-24 Duke basketball star and second-year Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski as the overall MVP of the Summer League action in Las Vegas.
Filipowski, the lone Blue Devil pro among the NBA 2K26 Summer League First Team selections, averaged an eye-popping 29.3 points between his three outings with the Jazz last week, shooting 56.1 percent from the field, 39.1 percent beyond the arc, and 62.5 percent at the foul line. The 21-year-old added 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
As a rookie in Utah last season, he averaged 9.6 points and 6.1 boards.
Knueppel, a sensational one-and-done guard in Durham before getting drafted No. 4 overall, ended up on the NBA 2K26 Summer League Second Team.
