Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Add Three More Honors

ShawnKrest

Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. and sophomore point guard Tre Jones have continued to pick up postseason honors.

Carey has already been named a consensus second-team All-American, by the AP and Sporting News, among other outlets, and Jones a third team pick by the AP, among others. Both have also been named to the watch lists for a variety of player of the year awards. Carey was the ACC Freshman of the Year, while Jones was the ACC Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

The latest honors come from three different sources.

Jones and Carey were both named third-team All-Americans by the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches), along with Baylor’s Jared Butler, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora and Maryland’s Jalen Smith. Kansas is the only other team with two players named to one of the top three All-American NABC teams.

Jones and Carey were also named All-Americans by the USBWA (U.S. Basketball Writers Association).

Carey was named to the second team, along with four guards—Devon Dotson of Kansas, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, and Cassius Winston of Michigan State.

Jones was a third-teamer, along with Butler, Nwora, Smith and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev.

Carey and Jones’ selections gives Duke two All-Americans for a second consecutive year and at least one All-American in four straight seasons and in nine of the last 11

Carey and Jones were also named to the SBNation list of top 50 players in college basketball. Carey finished No. 15 and Jones was No. 19. Only Nwora (No. 11) was ranked higher in the ACC.

Coach K to Healthcare Workers: How Can We Help?

Mike Krzyzewski posted a video to healthcare workers asking how he, the athletic department and the community could help support them, from signing autographs to mowing their lawn. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K to Duke Students: I Know It's Crazy Out There

Mike Krzyzewski posted a message to Duke students starting their online work, encouraging them as the coronavirus outbreak interrupted their semester. Watch

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Sequel to Laettner Shot Not as Successful as Original

Duke was playing Kentucky for a shot at the Final Four and trailed with seconds left and the length of the floor to go. Haven't we seen this before? Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Duke's First Final Four

Duke made its first Final Four in 1963, when the Blue Devils faced Loyola, Ill, who got a bit of an advantage from one of Duke's arch rivals. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Leads Duke in Lunardi's Bracket Simulation

Our daily fantasy bracket roundup: Vernon Carey led Duke past ETSU into the Sweet 16, according to Joe Lunardi's fantasy NCAA Tournament. Plus updates of the NCAA, Duke, ACC and ESPN greatest-ever brackets.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones a Finalist for National Defensive Player of Year

Tre Jones was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Duke players have won the award nine times, more than any other school. Read more

ShawnKrest

DJ Steward Wins Player of Year Awards

On the day Duke faced the prospect of life without point guard Tre Jones, an incoming guard won the Illinois high school player of the year award. Read more

ShawnKrest

March Rewind: Mercer Loss Tops March 21 Duke History

Duke's March 21 tournament history includes an epic upset at the hands of Mercer, as well as Iowa complaining that Duke gets all the calls. Read more

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Christian Laettner Winners in Greatest Ever brackets

The Duke Greatest Final Four Team bracket is down to its own final four, plus results from a variety of other fantasy brackets. Read more

ShawnKrest

Seth Towns Chooses Ohio State Over Duke

Seth Towns chose to transfer to Ohio State instead of self-proclaimed finalist Duke. The Blue Devils never offered a scholarship to the Harvard small forward. Read more

ShawnKrest