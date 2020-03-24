Vernon Carey, Tre Jones Add Three More Honors

Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. and sophomore point guard Tre Jones have continued to pick up postseason honors.

Carey has already been named a consensus second-team All-American, by the AP and Sporting News, among other outlets, and Jones a third team pick by the AP, among others. Both have also been named to the watch lists for a variety of player of the year awards. Carey was the ACC Freshman of the Year, while Jones was the ACC Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

The latest honors come from three different sources.

Jones and Carey were both named third-team All-Americans by the NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches), along with Baylor’s Jared Butler, Louisville’s Jordan Nwora and Maryland’s Jalen Smith. Kansas is the only other team with two players named to one of the top three All-American NABC teams.

Jones and Carey were also named All-Americans by the USBWA (U.S. Basketball Writers Association).

Carey was named to the second team, along with four guards—Devon Dotson of Kansas, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, and Cassius Winston of Michigan State.

Jones was a third-teamer, along with Butler, Nwora, Smith and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev.

Carey and Jones’ selections gives Duke two All-Americans for a second consecutive year and at least one All-American in four straight seasons and in nine of the last 11

Carey and Jones were also named to the SBNation list of top 50 players in college basketball. Carey finished No. 15 and Jones was No. 19. Only Nwora (No. 11) was ranked higher in the ACC.