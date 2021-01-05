Coach K Discusses His Quarantine, Will Miss Boston College Game

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski confirmed that he will not be available to coach the Blue Devils for Wednesday’s game against Boston College. Krzyzewski was exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID 19 last week and didn’t make the trip to Florida State for Saturday’s game. That game was eventually postponed due to positive tests on FSU.

“Each team has to navigate their own landscape,” Coach K said. “Ours has been a unique one. I found out about being quarantined as I was getting on the bus to go down to Florida State. A member of my family was tested positive, and both my wife and I were put in quarantine. The team and I talked about it. We all decided they should go down. They were all good. They got down there, had their last team meeting Friday night, and about 20 minutes after the meeting, they were informed by Florida State officials there were three positive tests. It was a very difficult thing for them to go through. Along with the Pitt (postponement earlier that week). They prepared for both these games, and they were not able to play.”

Krzyzewski also clarified his own schedule for quarantine.

“I’ll be quarantined the rest of the week,” he said. “I’ve had Zooms (Sunday) with my staff to go over Boston College and wrote out our practice plan. I had a meeting with my staff (Monday) morning and will be able to follow practice on Zoom. I’ll have another meeting with staff and Facetime with each of the players individually tonight (Monday). We’ll make do the best we can. I’m in good health. I just got tested 20 minutes ago, along with my wife. We both have tested negative. Hopefully, that can keep going.”