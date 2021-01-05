HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Coach K Discusses His Quarantine, Will Miss Boston College Game

Krzyzewski exposed to a family member who had tested positive
Author:
Publish date:

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski confirmed that he will not be available to coach the Blue Devils for Wednesday’s game against Boston College. Krzyzewski was exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID 19 last week and didn’t make the trip to Florida State for Saturday’s game. That game was eventually postponed due to positive tests on FSU.

“Each team has to navigate their own landscape,” Coach K said. “Ours has been a unique one. I found out about being quarantined as I was getting on the bus to go down to Florida State. A member of my family was tested positive, and both my wife and I were put in quarantine. The team and I talked about it. We all decided they should go down. They were all good. They got down there, had their last team meeting Friday night, and about 20 minutes after the meeting, they were informed by Florida State officials there were three positive tests. It was a very difficult thing for them to go through. Along with the Pitt (postponement earlier that week). They prepared for both these games, and they were not able to play.”

Krzyzewski also clarified his own schedule for quarantine.

“I’ll be quarantined the rest of the week,” he said. “I’ve had Zooms (Sunday) with my staff to go over Boston College and wrote out our practice plan. I had a meeting with my staff (Monday) morning and will be able to follow practice on Zoom. I’ll have another meeting with staff and Facetime with each of the players individually tonight (Monday). We’ll make do the best we can. I’m in good health. I just got tested 20 minutes ago, along with my wife. We both have tested negative. Hopefully, that can keep going.”

USATSI_13898536_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Coach K Discusses His Quarantine, Will Miss Boston College Game

USATSI_13898536_168388396_lowres
Basketball

Duke at Florida State Postponed Due to COVID Testing and Tracing

coach k tie
Basketball

Mike Krzyzewski to Miss Duke's Game at Florida State

wendell moore
Basketball

Duke's Wendell Moore on His Slump: "The Game is Moving Fast For Me Right Now"

USATSI_14096769_168388396_lowres
Football

Duke's Game Against Pitt Postponed

tangelo-5f6109435f60de4b41b7aa82_Sep_15_2020_19_04_56
Football

Derrick Tangelo Joins Drew Jordan in Duke Transfer Portal

waters-5fbd8ae111fca81cb3431b5e_Nov_24_2020_23_00_17
Football

Duke's Marquis Waters Upset over All-ACC Snub

USATSI_15318490
Basketball

NBA Blue Devils: 2020-21 Season Primer

tobin
Football

Who Is Duke Beating--and Losing to--in Recruiting?