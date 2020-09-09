SI.com
Mike Krzyzewski Supports Letting Every Team Into March Madness

ShawnKrest

The ACC voted unanimously on a proposal to allow every Division I team in college basketball be allowed to participate in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

That would add up to 289 additional teams to the NCAA field.

The tournament was cancelled last season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was in its early stages at the time.

Reportedly, the proposal was proposed and championed by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Krzyzewski released a statement regarding the proposal later in the day.

“In the Atlantic Coast Conference, we believe in the importance of celebrating our game. There is no better way to do that than involving every team in the most prestigious basketball tournament on the planet. In the thoughtful discussions among ACC coaches, the three primary factors we considered in formulating this idea were:

  • The health and safety of our players
  • The incentive that there will be games, all of which lead to the NCAA Tournament this spring
  • That we need to be unified as a sport – all 357 Division-I teams – in competing in the game we love


Given the uncertainty of this upcoming season, I join my fellow ACC coaches in fully supporting the inclusion of all eligible Division-I teams to participate in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

This is not a regular season. It is clearly an irregular season that will require something different. Our sport needs to be agile and creative. Most importantly, an all-inclusive postseason tournament will allow a unique and unprecedented opportunity for every team and every student-athlete to compete for a national championship.”

