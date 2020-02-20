Duke trailed from wire to wire in an 88-66 blowout loss at NC State on Wednesday night.

“NC State played great,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. “It was a superb performance by them. Obviously, they knew they needed it, and they got it. We were not competitive tonight. In order to beat them tonight, we had to be extremely competitive. Sometimes when you’ve eaten a lot you (aren’t as hungry).”

Duke has had a successful run, winning seven straight games and moving into first place in the ACC.

“Our kids have won 22 games and 12 conference games,” Krzyzewski said, “and you have to stay hungry while you’re winning at that level. Because we’re not a team at that level yet. We’ve just won that many games.”

State’s guards had career games against the Blue Devils on Wednesday. Markell Johnson had a career-high 28 points, and Devon Daniels had a career-high 25 points.

“Tonight, we weren’t competitive and that happens to a team,” Coach K said. “I like my team a lot. that was our worst game and they made us look bad too. They played great. Daniels right off the start was such an aggressor and got (18 first half) points, 12 of them real early. Markell Johnson, when he plays like that, they’re an elite team, because he’s an elite guard. But their whole team played well their crowd was great. Congratulations to them. We didn’t give them a very good game, and that’s on all of us.”