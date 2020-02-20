BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach K: We Were Not Competitive Tonight

ShawnKrest

Duke trailed from wire to wire in an 88-66 blowout loss at NC State on Wednesday night.

“NC State played great,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. “It was a superb performance by them. Obviously, they knew they needed it, and they got it. We were not competitive tonight. In order to beat them tonight, we had to be extremely competitive. Sometimes when you’ve eaten a lot you (aren’t as hungry).”

Duke has had a successful run, winning seven straight games and moving into first place in the ACC.

“Our kids have won 22 games and 12 conference games,” Krzyzewski said, “and you have to stay hungry while you’re winning at that level. Because we’re not a team at that level yet. We’ve just won that many games.”

State’s guards had career games against the Blue Devils on Wednesday. Markell Johnson had a career-high 28 points, and Devon Daniels had a career-high 25 points.

“Tonight, we weren’t competitive and that happens to a team,” Coach K said. “I like my team a lot. that was our worst game and they made us look bad too. They played great. Daniels right off the start was such an aggressor and got (18 first half) points, 12 of them real early. Markell Johnson, when he plays like that, they’re an elite team, because he’s an elite guard. But their whole team played well their crowd was great. Congratulations to them. We didn’t give them a very good game, and that’s on all of us.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Down Goes Duke: NC State Pummels Blue Devils

Duke arrived in Raleigh with a seven-game winning streak. NC State needed a win to get on the right side of the bubble.

ShawnKrest

by

Nick4400

Duke at NC State: Gameday Open Thread

Duke takes its seven-game winning streak to Raleigh, which has not been kind to the Blue Devils in recent years. Duke will try to avoid the upset at the hands of the Wolfpack. We'll have updates and analysis from courtside all night. Feel free to chime in with your thoughts

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Tre Jones on Playing at PNC Arena: "The Fans Can Only Do So Much"

Duke has lost more than its won recently when it travels to NC State, but point guard Tre Jones isn't intimidated as the Blue Devils head to PNC Arena on Wednesday. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88

Coach K on Duke's Loss at NC State: "This Isn't an XBox Game. It's a Human Being Game"

"Sometimes when you eat too much, you’re not as hungry. When you need something, you’re really hungry. And when those two meet, a lot of times, the team that needs it the most kicks the other team’s butt." Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke at NC State: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke heads to NC State looking to continue its roll through the ACC with a win over the Wolfpack. We look at how the teams match up. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: Duke Needs Hunger and Intensity Every Night

Duke has won seven straight since losing back-to-back games in January. Tre Jones says the team lost its hunger and intensity, but not the Blue Devils have it back. Watch

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley on NC State's Shot Blocking, Outside Shooting

NC State has the ACC's top shot blocker and a team full of three-point threats. Cassius Stanley discusses the challenge the Wolfpack presents on both ends of the floor. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on his Eye Injury

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley was ready to play against Notre Dame when he suffered a fluke eye injury in warmups. He explains what happened and how he's doing. Watch

ShawnKrest

NC State Coach: Duke a Better Team Than Last Year's Individuals

Duke plays NC State on Wednesday, and Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said this year's team might be a tougher matchup than last year's because it's a better team. Watch

ShawnKrest

Bracketologists Agree Duke is Headed for Two Seed in Greensboro

There's not a lot of diversity in the NCAA bracket projections for Duke. Most of the major outlets have the Blue Devils as a 2 in the East, behind San Diego State, starting in Greensboro. Read more.

ShawnKrest

by

Dillon88