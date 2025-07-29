Details Emerge for Upcoming Duke Basketball Open Practice
Jon Scheyer and his fourth Duke basketball collection will be in Cameron Indoor Stadium for an open practice next Tuesday evening.
ALSO READ: Huge Reclass Candidate Sayon Keita Set to Visit Blue Devils
According to a press release from the program on Tuesday, the 2025-26 Blue Devils will take the floor at 5:30 p.m. ET. Doors open 30 minutes earlier, and the first 5,000 patrons to arrive will be allowed in the storied college basketball venue free of charge.
"Duke's clear bag policy will be in effect," the press release noted. "Free parking will be available in the Science Drive Garage off Cameron Boulevard, while ADA parking will be provided in the Whitford Drive lot.
"In addition to watching the Blue Devils in action under fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer, fans can enjoy music from a live DJ and contests for a chance to win prizes."
The Duke basketball squad figures to begin the season among the top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll. It features a handful of returning talents, including sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans, plus the nation's top-ranked 2025 recruiting haul.
Looking to build on last season's Final Four campaign, the Blue Devils tip off their regular season on Nov. 4 when they travel to Charlotte's Spectrum Center to battle the Texas Longhorns.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.