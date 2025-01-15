Duke Basketball: Boozer Twins Land Landmark Deal With Leaf Trading Cards
Over six months before celebrating their 18th birthday, Blue Devil signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer have already secured a multi-year exclusive NIL deal. And in a one-on-one interview with Duke Blue Devils On SI, the twin sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer expressed their dream-come-true elation in partnering with Leaf Trading Cards.
"It's a blessing to be able to have an opportunity like this," Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound five-star forward ranking No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite while starring alongside his brother for prep powerhouse Columbus High School (Fla.), explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI. "You know, it's something that a lot of people dream of...
"To be able to see yourself on a card is just an amazing feeling. It's a blessing. And we grew up collecting our dad's cards too."
Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound five-star guard currently stacking up at No. 22 in the 2025 recruiting cycle, pointed to the thrill from joining a Leaf lineup that includes many of the most recognizable names in sports.
"It's a surreal feeling," he said, "just being aligned with athletes like Steph Curry, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Patrick Mahomes, [Lionel] Messi, some of the greatest athletes in their respective sports.
"So, just being able to have a card and being in talks with those types of guys, it's just something you can't really explain. But it's such a surreal feeling, and I'm very blessed to be in the position that we're in."
A full series of premium trading card releases capturing the Boozers' journey will become available for collectors and fans, who can find more information on upcoming releases and product announcements by visiting Leaf's website.
"We are thrilled to partner with Cameron and Cayden Boozer," Leaf Trading Cards president Josh Pankow said in a statement. "Their talent, drive, and legacy make them the perfect fit for our exclusive NIL lineup. This exclusive deal reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled value and access to the biggest names in basketball."
Leaf redefines the trading card hobby with unique offerings for collectors worldwide. Meanwhile, looking ahead to next season, the Boozer twins figure to add to the Duke basketball program's global attraction while further developing their skills in working toward their goal of one day shining on the NBA stage.
All in all, the partnership makes sense.
The Boozer twins headline a 2025 Duke basketball recruiting haul that features two more five-stars in Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nik Khamenia and Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson. At No. 1 overall in the country, the collection looks to become the third top-ranked class across the four cycles since Jon Scheyer became Duke basketball head coach.
"I trust [Coach Scheyer] a lot," Cayden Boozer told Duke Blue Devils On SI. "For me, he's always shown a lot of belief in me especially. And that's been really big because I'm a point guard, just having a coach that believes in you no matter what and thinks you can go to the highest level, which is the NBA.
"So, having a coach like that in your corner, I feel like I can do a lot under his wing. So, I was super excited to be able to join The Brotherhood."
Cameron Boozer echoed those sentiments while noting his draw to the unmistakable family vibes in Durham.
"The whole staff stood out," he said. "When we went there on our visit, we felt super welcome. It's just one of those feelings, when you go to school and they're welcoming you in, when they talk about The Brotherhood, it's real.
"We're just super excited to go there and super excited for next season."
ALSO READ: Duke Rookie Kon Knueppel Torches Hurricanes in First Half
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.