Duke Basketball: Cameron Boozer Outperforms Former Blue Devil Target
The No. 2-ranked Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers, featuring 2025 Duke basketball signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer, improved to 17-3 overall this season and capped off a 2-0 stay at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., via their 75-65 win over the No. 21 Perry High School (Ariz.) Pumas on Monday.
ALSO READ: Former Duke Talent Partly to Blame for Recent Baylor Woes
Perry's five-star forward, a former 2025 Duke basketball target who ranks No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite in Koa Peat, could not match the sizzling firepower of Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound five-star forward who checks in at No. 2 among his peers. Plus, Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound floor general sitting No. 22 in the cycle, was once again a brilliant facilitator.
Cameron Boozer finished with a game-high 31 points, shooting 11-for-15 from the field, 2-for-2 beyond the arc, and 7-for-7 at the charity stripe. Almost perfect. He added 13 rebounds, three assists, and one block, standing alone in playing all 32 minutes of the contest.
Cayden Boozer delivered a game-high eight assists to go along with his 11 points and four rebounds in 28 minutes on the floor. He shot 4-for-7 from the field, 1-for-2 from deep, and 2-for-2 at the line.
Both Boozer twins, who are the sons of Blue Devil legend Carlos Boozer and part of the top-ranked recruiting class heading to Durham next season, recently agreed to an NIL partnership with Leaf Trading Cards. The 17-year-old phenoms discussed the deal in an exclusive interview with Duke Blue Devils On SI last week.
ALSO READ: Top-Shelf Blue Devil Target Takes Flight in Massachusetts
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.