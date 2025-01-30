Duke Basketball Could See Key Player Return From Injury for UNC Game
Maliq Brown participated in the Duke basketball team's warmups ahead of Monday night's 74-64 home victory over the NC State Wolfpack. Following the game, though, head coach Jon Scheyer noted the 6-foot-9, 222-pound junior forward had yet to practice since sustaining a right knee injury during the Blue Devils' home win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Jan. 11.
Even so, Brown, currently leading the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0) with his 1.5 steals per game while also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists as a workmanlike spark plug off the bench across his 15 outings to date, made another positive stride on Wednesday.
And on Thursday, Scheyer explained to the media that he and his staff haven't ruled out the 21-year-old Brown, a former two-year Syracuse weapon who landed on the ACC All-Defensive Team last season, for the Duke basketball rivalry showdown against the visiting UNC Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN):
"He did non-contact yesterday. We didn't do anything with contact. And today, we'll test it out, see how he feels, and then just make a determination based on how he's feeling [for] Saturday — if there's a real a chance or not — not only [whether] he can do contact but also just his shape. And you know, just, it's one practice. So, we'll see how he does today and tomorrow and go from there.
"But he felt pretty good yesterday."
