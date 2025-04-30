Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Creates Memorable Blue Devil Cinematic Recap

The thrilling 2024-25 Duke basketball team's highlight package has arrived.

Duke basketball teammates Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball teammates Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
It didn't quite end under falling confetti. Nevertheless, the 2024-25 Duke basketball journey was a blast to follow from the preseason through about the first 32 minutes of the Blue Devils' eventual Final Four defeat at the hands of Houston in San Antonio.

Enjoying its highest season win total since the 2014-15 national champions also finished 35-4 overall, Duke became the main college basketball attraction throughout the third year of Jon Scheyer's reign.

The show, featuring one-and-done sensations Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, included a goosebump-inducing Countdown to Craziness in early October, a pair of 50-point exhibition blowouts later in the month, a 17-0 home record, a 3-0 sweep of archrival UNC, a second ACC Tournament title in the Jon Scheyer era, a dominant run to the Final Four, and plenty more.

So, it's only fitting that the Duke basketball creative department put together a lengthy 2024-25 season highlight package released this week:

Scheyer and his crew lose all five starters from the brilliant bunch. But Duke expects to return the bulk of its bench talents while welcoming at least three five-star rookies and, assuming a withdrawal from the NBA Draft by May 28, one heralded transfer addition in Cedric Coward.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

