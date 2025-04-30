Duke Basketball Creates Memorable Blue Devil Cinematic Recap
It didn't quite end under falling confetti. Nevertheless, the 2024-25 Duke basketball journey was a blast to follow from the preseason through about the first 32 minutes of the Blue Devils' eventual Final Four defeat at the hands of Houston in San Antonio.
ALSO READ: Duke Staff Visit Leads to New Five-Star Recruiting Battle
Enjoying its highest season win total since the 2014-15 national champions also finished 35-4 overall, Duke became the main college basketball attraction throughout the third year of Jon Scheyer's reign.
The show, featuring one-and-done sensations Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, included a goosebump-inducing Countdown to Craziness in early October, a pair of 50-point exhibition blowouts later in the month, a 17-0 home record, a 3-0 sweep of archrival UNC, a second ACC Tournament title in the Jon Scheyer era, a dominant run to the Final Four, and plenty more.
So, it's only fitting that the Duke basketball creative department put together a lengthy 2024-25 season highlight package released this week:
Scheyer and his crew lose all five starters from the brilliant bunch. But Duke expects to return the bulk of its bench talents while welcoming at least three five-star rookies and, assuming a withdrawal from the NBA Draft by May 28, one heralded transfer addition in Cedric Coward.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.