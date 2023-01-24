Three minutes into the second half of the Duke basketball team's road battle against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday night, Blue Devil freshman Dariq Whitehead landed awkwardly while pursuing a loose ball, seemingly injuring his left ankle.

Although the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward hobbled off the court without assistance, he was not putting any pressure on the leg minutes later as two teammates helped him off the court and into the locker room.

Just before the under-12 timeout, the ESPN broadcast reported that Whitehead had a lower leg injury and was doubtful to return.

At the time of his fall, the Blue Devils trailed by five at 50-45.

Whitehead, a projected one-and-one but averaging only 8.3 points per game entering the contest, was on pace for an impressive point total against the Hokies. He scored 10 points in his 17 minutes while shooting 4-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 beyond the arc.

Dariq Whitehead has already missed four Duke basketball games this season. He did not play in the first three games due to his fractured right foot, which he sustained in late August. Then he sat out the Blue Devils' 81-70 road loss against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 20 due to a non-COVID illness.

