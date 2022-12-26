Because the Duke basketball team has played only one game in the past two weeks, the AP Top 25 voters had no choice but to base their updated assessment of the Blue Devils solely on their 81-70 loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) last week.

It was Duke's first game on an opponent's home floor this season. Understandably, the result of the loss was a drop in ranking.

The Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who began this first season under head coach Jon Scheyer at No. 7 in the poll, fell from No. 14 to No. 17 on Monday. Last week, Duke fell two spots despite not playing a game the previous week.

Three other ACC teams are in this week's AP Top 25: the Virginia Cavaliers (8-2, 1-1 ACC) at No. 13, the Miami Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 ACC) at No. 14, and the UNC Tar Heels (9-4, 1-1 ACC) at No. 25.

Duke basketball returns to action at 1 p.m. ET Saturday when it hosts the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Blue Devils are 7-0 this season.

Then the squad travels to play two road games: versus the NC State Wolfpack (11-3, 1-2 ACC) on Jan. 4 and the Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) three days later.

