Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Eyes Another Pair of NBA-Pedigree Twin Talents

One Duke basketball coach recently headed to New York and appears to have secured visits from a pair of promising 2026 big men.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, Duke basketball assistant Emanuel Dildy was at Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.) to check out Adonis and Darius Ratliff, twin sons of 16-year NBA journeyman and one-time All-Star big man Theo Ratliff. And it sounds like the higher-rated brother grew up rooting for the Blue Devils.

ALSO READ: Recent Duke Sharpshooter Drains First NBA Buckets

"Duke was my dream school since I was a kid," Adonis Ratliff, a 6-foot-10, 190-pound four-star forward sitting No. 56 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, told recruiting insider Adam Zagoria.

Darius Ratliff, a 6-foot-11, 205-pound forward without a rating or ranking by his name on 247Sports, said he favors Kentucky and Arkansas as "dream school" destinations.

Both the 17-year-old twins informed Zagoria that they will work to schedule a visit to Duke.

Again, though, Adonis Ratliff, exhibiting more versatility compared to his back-to-the-basket sibling, seems especially excited about potentially checking out the Blue Devils in person.

"Having Duke come in is kind of a blessing," he noted to Zagoria. "I have no words. It's kind of crazy because I've always wanted to go to Duke...Definitely going to see the campus, talk to the coaches, see how I feel, and go from there."

Of course, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is no stranger to reeling in heralded twins.

Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer, sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, became the program's first two 2025 prizes when they announced their commitments to Scheyer & Co. earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Duke Hints at Another Big-Time 2025 Recruiting Lock

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball