Duke Basketball Eyes Another Pair of NBA-Pedigree Twin Talents
Earlier this week, Duke basketball assistant Emanuel Dildy was at Archbishop Stepinac High School (N.Y.) to check out Adonis and Darius Ratliff, twin sons of 16-year NBA journeyman and one-time All-Star big man Theo Ratliff. And it sounds like the higher-rated brother grew up rooting for the Blue Devils.
"Duke was my dream school since I was a kid," Adonis Ratliff, a 6-foot-10, 190-pound four-star forward sitting No. 56 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, told recruiting insider Adam Zagoria.
Darius Ratliff, a 6-foot-11, 205-pound forward without a rating or ranking by his name on 247Sports, said he favors Kentucky and Arkansas as "dream school" destinations.
Both the 17-year-old twins informed Zagoria that they will work to schedule a visit to Duke.
Again, though, Adonis Ratliff, exhibiting more versatility compared to his back-to-the-basket sibling, seems especially excited about potentially checking out the Blue Devils in person.
"Having Duke come in is kind of a blessing," he noted to Zagoria. "I have no words. It's kind of crazy because I've always wanted to go to Duke...Definitely going to see the campus, talk to the coaches, see how I feel, and go from there."
Of course, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is no stranger to reeling in heralded twins.
Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star guard Cayden Boozer and five-star forward Cameron Boozer, sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, became the program's first two 2025 prizes when they announced their commitments to Scheyer & Co. earlier this month.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.