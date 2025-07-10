Duke Basketball: Five-Star Forward Schedules Visit to 'Dream School'
Less than a month after receiving an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, St. Mary's High School (Ariz.) rising senior forward Cameron Williams has scheduled an official visit with the Blue Devils.
According to a report from On3's Joe Tipton on Wednesday night, the 6-foot-11, 200-pound Williams is now on tap to check out Duke, Southern Cal, Texas, and Purdue.
A composite five-star prospect boasting roughly a dozen offers in his recruitment, Williams currently ranks No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, marking a 13-spot jump since last July. He checks in at No. 5 among power forwards in the cycle and No. 4 in Arizona.
Of course, in the Duke basketball staff's early pursuit. it doesn't hurt that Cameron Williams has consistently referred to the ACC blueblood in Durham as his "dream school."
Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils have offers out to eight talents in the 2026 class. All but a couple of them are of the five-star variety.
For now, though, Duke is still waiting on its first 2026 pledge.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.