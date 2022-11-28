Skip to main content

Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Wednesday night marks Duke basketball's last ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup.
After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in what will reportedly be the final ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

According to a tweet on Monday morning from NCAA.com's Andy Katz, ESPN will announce later in the day that the event is ending this week after 23 years. Katz also noted that a "new ACC-SEC Challenge for men and women will start the week after Thanksgiving 2023."

Entering this final round of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, the ACC has tallied more wins than the Big Ten 12 times. Meanwhile, the Big Ten has won the duel eight times, and the two powerhouse conferences have tied three times.

Duke basketball's all-time ACC-Big Ten Challenge record sits at 19-4, by far the best mark of any team from either conference.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

