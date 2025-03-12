Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Great Appears Safe From Getting Fired at Arizona State

There's no guarantee Bobby Hurley will choose to return, but the former Duke basketball point guard has another year on his contract.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball legends Bobby Hurley and Mike Krzyzewski
Duke basketball legends Bobby Hurley and Mike Krzyzewski / Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ahead of Bobby Hurley's 10th season as head coach at Arizona State, the college game's all-time assists leader returned to his old stomping grounds in Durham for his Wildcats' exhibition bout against Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad. The now-No. 1 Blue Devils prevailed, 103-47.

Arizona State went on to record a 13-18 overall record in the regular season, marking Hurley's sixth losing campaign in Tempe.

Despite the season-long struggles, though, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that the school plans to let the 53-year-old Hurley (168-149 at Arizona State), a two-time Duke basketball national champion under Mike Krzyzewski in the early 1990s, remain at the helm for the final year of his contract next season.

Hurley and the Wildcats, who finished 4-16 across Big 12 regular season action as first-year members of the conference, went 3-15 over their last 18 regular season games.

At the time of this article's publishing, they trail Kansas State, 55-43, midway through the first half in their Big 12 Tournament debut on Tuesday night.

