Duke Basketball Guard Steers Away From Professional Route
Three weeks ago, Isaiah Evans confirmed to the Duke basketball program that he plans to be back in Durham for his sophomore campaign next season. But about one week later, the former five-star prep out of North Meck High School (N.C.) popped up on the list of early NBA Draft entrants.
ALSO READ: Duke Gem Jared McCain Set to Test Lottery Luck
No worries. On Sunday evening, the NBA Communications account revealed that the 6-foot-6, 175-pound Evans has withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft and will not take part in this week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
Evans now figures to be a centerpiece in the 2025-26 Duke basketball backcourt for Jon Scheyer's fourth season at the program's helm.
As a freshman last season seeing limited action in the early going, Isaiah Evans ended up averaging only 6.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game. But he scored in clutch and efficient fashion, shooting 41.6 percent beyond the arc and 81.3 percent at the charity stripe.
And he posted those contributions for a Blue Devil squad that recorded 35 victories, an ACC Tournament crown, and a trip to the 2025 Final Four.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.