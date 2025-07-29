Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Huge Reclass Candidate Sayon Keita Schedules Visits

The Mali big man will soon tour the Duke basketball program and a handful of other potential suitors.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sayon Keita, the top-ranked 2027 international talent in the eyes of 247Sports, is now on the Duke basketball recruiting radar, albeit without a reported offer from fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. And the 7-foot, 215-pound center from Mali has scheduled an unofficial trip to Durham.

According to a report from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Monday evening, Keita will be on campus to check out Duke's facilities on Thursday.

The promising FC Barcelona prospect, who is reportedly considering a jump to the 2026 recruiting cycle, visited the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday. He'll be on campus with the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday and the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday.

Plus, the UNC Tar Heels and UConn Huskies are set to host Sayon Keita on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

"Keita is an elite defender that possesses great size, incredible length and is a very fluid mover on the court," Branham noted. "He covers immense ground on the defensive end of the court, providing a premier anchor to his team's defensive efforts."

Duke basketball currently has offers out to nine 2026 preps but has yet to officially target any players in the 2027 class.

