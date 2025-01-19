Duke Basketball Blood: Jaylen Blakes Proclaims 'GTHC' in Chapel Hill
Former Duke basketball guard Jaylen Blakes, who earned a degree over three years in Durham before transferring to Stanford for his final college season, played the role of hero for the Cardinal (12-6, 4-3 ACC) in Saturday afternoon's 72-71 win on the home floor of his former archrival, UNC, who fell to to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in ACC play.
The 21-year-old graduate weapon, enjoying a career year to the tune of 14.8 points and 5.3 assists per game as a full-time starter in the Stanford backcourt, knocked down crucial free throws in the final minute.
And Blakes delivered the game-winning coast-to-coast score with 1.5 seconds remaining in the Cardinal's first-ever victory over the Tar Heels in 14 all-time tries.
In Stanford's press conference following Blakes' unforgettable moment in the Dean E. Smith Center, Duke Blue Devils On SI — moonlighting as North Carolina Tar Heels On SI — asked the former Duke basketball reserve from New Jersey to share his emotions.
Blakes' ear-to-ear grin in the bowels of the Smith Center and cold-blooded reference to his "Go To Hell, Carolina" vibes surely brought smiles to Blue Devil and Cardinal enthusiasts alike:
"I would be lying to you if I didn't think about having this moment the night before the game. You know, I was in my hotel room thinking about Austin Rivers' shot [in 2012], and I was thinking I would have a moment like that.
"And God works in mysterious ways...You know, it's a big win for Stanford...
"It was a special moment...You know, I still have Duke blood in me. So, it's still GTHC."
