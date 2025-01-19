Duke Basketball Blood: Jaylen Blakes Proclaims 'GTHC' in Chapel Hill

Blue Devil Country

The Duke basketball alum drew inspiration from Austin Rivers' famous shot against UNC.

Former Duke basketball guard Jaylen Blakes
Former Duke basketball guard Jaylen Blakes, who earned a degree over three years in Durham before transferring to Stanford for his final college season, played the role of hero for the Cardinal (12-6, 4-3 ACC) in Saturday afternoon's 72-71 win on the home floor of his former archrival, UNC, who fell to to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in ACC play.

The 21-year-old graduate weapon, enjoying a career year to the tune of 14.8 points and 5.3 assists per game as a full-time starter in the Stanford backcourt, knocked down crucial free throws in the final minute.

And Blakes delivered the game-winning coast-to-coast score with 1.5 seconds remaining in the Cardinal's first-ever victory over the Tar Heels in 14 all-time tries.

In Stanford's press conference following Blakes' unforgettable moment in the Dean E. Smith Center, Duke Blue Devils On SI — moonlighting as North Carolina Tar Heels On SI — asked the former Duke basketball reserve from New Jersey to share his emotions.

Blakes' ear-to-ear grin in the bowels of the Smith Center and cold-blooded reference to his "Go To Hell, Carolina" vibes surely brought smiles to Blue Devil and Cardinal enthusiasts alike:

"I would be lying to you if I didn't think about having this moment the night before the game. You know, I was in my hotel room thinking about Austin Rivers' shot [in 2012], and I was thinking I would have a moment like that.

"And God works in mysterious ways...You know, it's a big win for Stanford...

"It was a special moment...You know, I still have Duke blood in me. So, it's still GTHC."

