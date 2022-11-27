The Duke basketball squad, under the direction of first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, never quite recovered from an 11-0 run by the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) midway through the first half of the Phil Knight Legacy championship bout in Portland, Ore., on Sunday afternoon.

That stretch gave the Boilermakers a 12-point advantage at 30-18, and they entered the break with a 46-35 lead. The No. 8 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) never pulled within closer than a seven-point deficit the rest of the way.

They fell 75-56.

For the first time this season, Duke did not win the battle on the boards. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Blue Devils 42-32 and shot better from the field (44.8 percent to 36.2 percent).

Duke went 2-for-19 beyond the arc (10.5 percent) and dished out only eight assists as a unit.

While this wasn't Jon Scheyer's first defeat since taking over the reins following Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's retirement at the end of last season, it was the 2022-23 Blue Devils' first double-digit loss. Duke basketball's only other L so far came at the hands of the then-No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic by a score of 69-64.

Next, the Duke Blue Devils face another Big Ten opponent when they host the unranked Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

