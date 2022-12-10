Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer rolls out all-freshman starting five
For the first time, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer will employ an all-freshman starting five when the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) host the unranked Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). As for the Hawks, their starting lineup consists of five seniors.
The official stat broadcast for Duke basketball games revealed the five 30 minutes before tipoff:
- Freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor
- Freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead
- Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
- Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowksi
- Freshman center Dereck Lively II
The change in starting lineups results from junior point guard and lone captain Jeremy Roach sitting this one out with a toe injury, which the program announced on Saturday afternoon. His replacement is Dariq Whitehead, a former five-star recruit and projected one-and-done lottery pick who is making the first start of his college career.
After the game against the Hawks, the young Duke Blue Devils have nine days off before a road game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. ET (ACCN).
