Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer rolls out all-freshman starting five

Dariq Whitehead is making his first career Duke basketball start.
For the first time, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer will employ an all-freshman starting five when the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) host the unranked Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). As for the Hawks, their starting lineup consists of five seniors.

The official stat broadcast for Duke basketball games revealed the five 30 minutes before tipoff:

  • Freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead
  • Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowksi
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II
The change in starting lineups results from junior point guard and lone captain Jeremy Roach sitting this one out with a toe injury, which the program announced on Saturday afternoon. His replacement is Dariq Whitehead, a former five-star recruit and projected one-and-done lottery pick who is making the first start of his college career.

After the game against the Hawks, the young Duke Blue Devils have nine days off before a road game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. ET (ACCN).

