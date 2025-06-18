Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Jon Scheyer Targets Texas Guard Austin Goosby

The Duke basketball wishlist features over a half dozen 2026 prospects.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Up until a few weeks ago, every Duke basketball offer holder in the 2026 cycle was a composite five-star talent. Now, as Jon Scheyer and his crew continue to expand their efforts a bit, Melissa High School (Texas) shooting guard Austin Goosby is one of a few surging 2026 four-stars who have become full-fledged Blue Devil targets.

Goosby announced his offer from Scheyer and the Blue Devils via the following social media post on Tuesday night:

A 6-foot-5, 190-pound polished sharpshooter displaying a budding overall repertoire on the perimeter, Goosby has racked up well over a dozen offers, now mostly high-major suitors.

Austin Goosby currently ranks No. 32 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He checks in at No. 4 among shooting guards in the class and No. 2 in Texas.

Duke basketball hasn't reeled in a commitment on the 2026 trail just yet. But it appears the high-powered Blue Devil recruiters remain contenders in most of the races they have officially entered.

