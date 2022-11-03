The size difference was apparent across the board between the Duke basketball squad and visiting exhibition opponent Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. However, one matchup that stood out in this regard was Blue Devil freshman small forward Mark Mitchell versus any of the Broncos he faced when playing his natural position.

Not just his height, either. Off-the-charts length. Innate athleticism. Brute strength. Broad shoulders. Oomph. You name it.

The 19-year-old go-getter totaled 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. But those numbers don't do justice to all the disruption he caused on the defensive end and all the extra opportunities he helped manufacture on offense.

Yes, Mitchell created mismatches throughout Duke's eventual 82-45 blowout victory, so much so that first-year head coach Jon Scheyer had the luxury of testing out the 6-foot-8, 220-pound Swiss Army Knife at the five-spot for a spell at the end of the first half.

"I'm not gonna lie, me playing the five is not helping at all," Mark Mitchell modestly said in the locker room after the game. "We just threw that out there tonight to experiment with it. It might be something that coach does, but yeah, I'll just play wherever he wants me to."

His 23 minutes on the floor tied fellow five-star freshman Tyrese Proctor for the second most on the team behind junior point guard and lone 2022-23 Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach.

Judging by Scheyer's in-game experimentation and postgame praise, the staff anticipates no limit to where they can slot Mitchell on defense.

"Mark is huge for us," Scheyer told the media. "He really can guard all five positions on the court. He plays with great energy. He's not concerned with any stats or about scoring. And by the way, he can fill up the box score...He's an easy guy to play with."

Scheyer then set the bar considerably high for Mitchell as a defender considering the Kansas City native has yet to play a regular-season game at the college level.

"We feel Mark should be as good as any defender in the country," Scheyer added. "That's how we feel about Mark. His versatility and his ability to guard smaller or quicker players but also bigs, with using his quickness, is a huge asset for us."

We'll have to wait to see if Mitchell winds up carving out a full-time starting role. After all, two projected Duke basketball starters, five-star freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II, were in street clothes against Fayetteville State while recovering from their injuries.

RELATED: Blue Devils to be without at least one top freshman in the season opener

At this point, though, one would think Mark Mitchell will be among the starting five for the season opener against Jacksonville in Durham at 7 p.m. ET Monday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.