Duke Basketball: Mike Krzyzewski Earns One More Big Honor
Across four-plus decades as the leader of the Duke basketball program, Mike Krzyzewski earned no shortage of awards, recognition, and distinctions for his legendary career. Those honors continue to follow him even in retirement.
On Thursday, the 78-year-old was named a member of the FIBA Hall of Fame's Class of 2025, largely due to his contributions as the head coach of the USA Men's Basketball Team.
Coach K coached Team USA as an assistant in the 1990s before taking over as the head coach from 2006-2016. When he stepped down from the role of head coach, he did so as the most decorated in USA Basketball history, with three Olympic gold medals and two FIBA World Cup victories.
He was previously inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2017, alongside other members of the 1992 Olympic Team, otherwise known as the "Dream Team." Now, he is being inducted as an individual.
Other prominent inductees this year include former NBA champion Pau Gasol, former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut, and South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley.
This recent honor is another in a long list of Hall of Fame inductions for the Duke basketball treasure, including three separate entries in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and his place in the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
