Duke Basketball Prize Cameron Boozer Assesses Blue Devil Title Hopes
Duke basketball, enjoying another top-ranked freshman collection, made believers out of many skeptics via a 103-47 home exhibition win over Arizona State on Sunday night.
It sounds like Cameron Boozer, who committed to Jon Scheyer and his staff alongside his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, earlier this month to give the Blue Devils their first two of now-three pledges on the 2025 recruiting trail, was never among those doubters.
In fact, per his recent chat with League Ready, the Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward sees the Duke basketball squad as the preseason pick to win the national championship.
"For me, for sure [Duke is the favorite]," Boozer, No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, noted when asked if Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils has the pieces to cut down April nets. "I think they're super talented. If you look at their roster from top to bottom, they have guys who were amazing in high school and amazing in college. They have guys, one through 12, one through 11, just super talented — everyone can hoop.
"They have great chemistry. They compete. On my visit, I got to see them compete a little bit in their practice.
"So, I think they're going to have a really good season."
Of course, Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, a five-star guard sitting at No. 21 among the nation's high school seniors, have championship pedigree as the sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champ and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer.
The third member of the Blue Devils' currently top-ranked 2025 haul is Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, who ranks No. 27 in the cycle and announced his decision to join The Brotherhood last week.
