Duke Basketball Reportedly Agrees to Huge Road Clash
Evidently, the 2025-26 Duke basketball squad will square off against the Michigan State Spartans in what will be a true road test for Jon Scheyer and his fourth batch of Blue Devils. As national college basketball insider Jon Rothstein noted on Friday in reporting confirmation of the matchup agreement between the top programs, the game fulfills a promise from Mike Krzyzewski's reign.
Duke hosted and lost to the Spartans in the 2020 Champions Classic. Due to COVID, that outing took place in the Blue Devils' Cameron Indoor Stadium rather than a neutral court.
So, Coach K and Michigan State's Tom Izzo agreed that Duke would return the favor of their trip to Durham by eventually returning to the Breslin Center in East Lansing for a showdown on their home floor.
Michigan State last hosted the Duke basketball program as part of the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, an 87-75 win by Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr., and the 2019-20 Blue Devils.
Scheyer has faced Izzo once as a head coach, a 74-65 victory by the 2023-24 Blue Devils as part of the Champions Classic in Chicago's United Center.
