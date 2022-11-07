The 2022-23 Duke basketball squad tips off the Jon Scheyer era at 7 p.m. ET Monday when the AP Top 25 preseason No. 7 Blue Devils host the unranked Jacksonville Dolphins, who finished with a 21-10 overall record last season and an 11-5 mark in the ASUN Conference.

Remarkably, Duke hasn't lost a season opener since 1999. Furthermore, the Blue Devils haven't dropped a season opener at home since a 76-75 overtime loss to Vanderbilt on Nov. 26, 1981.

But Monday night's bout marks Duke's first season opener with anyone other than Mike Krzyzewski at the helm in 43 years. And it will be the first meeting in history between Duke and Jacksonville.

Before the game, the Duke basketball program announced Scheyer's selections for his first starting five in a regular-season game as the head coach of the Blue Devils:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Graduate center Ryan Young

Those five are the same group that drew the start for the Blue Devils' 82-45 home win over Fayetteville State last week in their lone exhibition game.

Duke's next game after the bout with Jacksonville is against visiting USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Four days later, the Blue Devils will be in Indianapolis for their 9:30 p.m. ET State Farms Champions Classic matchup against defending national champion and preseason No. 5 Kansas.

