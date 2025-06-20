Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Roster Update: Players Choose Jersey Numbers

As things stand, the 2025-26 Duke basketball squad includes 13 talents.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Of the baker's dozen Duke basketball players on board for the 2025-26 season, not a single one has a jersey number higher than the low 20's. The blueblood program, entering the fourth campaign with Jon Scheyer in charge, revealed each roster member's chosen digits this week, ranging from No. 1 to 21.

ALSO READ: Duke Recruiters Target Heralded Texas Guard Austin Goosby

Returning junior guard Caleb Foster has decided to wear No. 1 for his third straight year in Durham. Freshman Cayden Boozer and returning sophomore Isaiah Evans, two other key pieces to the Blue Devils' backcourt, will don No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Incoming rookie forward Sebastian Wilkins has locked in on No. 5, returning senior forward Maliq Brown will sport No. 6 again, freshman wing Dame Sarr has selected No. 7, and returning sophomore sharpshooter Darren Harris is set on No. 8, same as in his rookie year.

The Duke basketball pieces on tap to sport jersey numbers of the double-digit variety are freshman forward Cameron Boozer (No. 12), returning graduate wing Cameron Sheffield (No. 13), freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia (No. 14), junior transfer forward Ifeanyi Ufochukwu (No. 15), senior transfer guard Jack Scott (No. 20), and returning sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (No. 21).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball