Duke Basketball Roster Update: Players Choose Jersey Numbers
Of the baker's dozen Duke basketball players on board for the 2025-26 season, not a single one has a jersey number higher than the low 20's. The blueblood program, entering the fourth campaign with Jon Scheyer in charge, revealed each roster member's chosen digits this week, ranging from No. 1 to 21.
ALSO READ: Duke Recruiters Target Heralded Texas Guard Austin Goosby
Returning junior guard Caleb Foster has decided to wear No. 1 for his third straight year in Durham. Freshman Cayden Boozer and returning sophomore Isaiah Evans, two other key pieces to the Blue Devils' backcourt, will don No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Incoming rookie forward Sebastian Wilkins has locked in on No. 5, returning senior forward Maliq Brown will sport No. 6 again, freshman wing Dame Sarr has selected No. 7, and returning sophomore sharpshooter Darren Harris is set on No. 8, same as in his rookie year.
The Duke basketball pieces on tap to sport jersey numbers of the double-digit variety are freshman forward Cameron Boozer (No. 12), returning graduate wing Cameron Sheffield (No. 13), freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia (No. 14), junior transfer forward Ifeanyi Ufochukwu (No. 15), senior transfer guard Jack Scott (No. 20), and returning sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (No. 21).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.