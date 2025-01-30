Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Season Leaders Through Blistering 18-2 Start

Duke basketball sensation Cooper Flagg's numbers just continue to rise.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Duke basketball, now enjoying an offense and defense that both rank among the top 10 in the country, is on a 14-game winning streak after defeating the visiting NC State Wolfpack, 74-64, in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night. And freshman phenom Cooper Flagg appears to be leading the race for ACC Player of the Year, not to mention being a frontrunner for national honors.

As third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew prepare the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) for their home showdown against the struggling archrival UNC Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN), here's a look at the Blue Devils' season stat leaders:

POINTS PER GAME:

  • 19.9 - Cooper Flagg
  • 13.1 - Kon Knueppel
  • 10.4 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 8.3 - Khaman Maluach
  • 7.6 - Sion James

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

  • 8.0 - Cooper Flagg
  • 6.2 - Khaman Maluach
  • 4.5 - Maliq Brown
  • 4.5 - Sion James
  • 3.7 - Kon Knueppel

ASSISTS PER GAME:

  • 4.1 - Cooper Flagg
  • 3.1 - Sion James
  • 2.6 - Kon Knueppel
  • 2.2 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 1.6 - Caleb Foster

STEALS PER GAME:

  • 1.5 - Maliq Brown
  • 1.5 - Cooper Flagg
  • 1.0 - Sion James

BLOCKS PER GAME:

  • 1.2 - Cooper Flagg
  • 1.2 - Khaman Maluach
  • 0.5 - Maliq Brown

MINUTES PER GAME:

  • 31.8 - Cooper Flagg
  • 29.6 - Kon Knueppel
  • 29.3 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 23.4 - Sion James
  • 20.2 - Khaman Maluach

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 50 attempts):

  • 75.6 - Khaman Maluach
  • 50.0 - Sion James
  • 48.7 - Cooper Flagg
  • 45.7 - Mason Gillis
  • 44.6 - Isaiah Evans

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):

  • 45.1 - Isaiah Evans
  • 38.7 - Tyrese Proctor
  • 37.3 - Kon Knueppel
  • 37.1 - Sion James
  • 35.2 - Mason Gillis

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):

  • 87.2 - Kon Knueppel
  • 81.1 - Cooper Flagg
  • 77.3 - Khaman Maluach
  • 76.2 - Sion James
  • 74.2 - Tyrese Proctor

