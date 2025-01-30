Duke Basketball Season Leaders Through Blistering 18-2 Start
Duke basketball, now enjoying an offense and defense that both rank among the top 10 in the country, is on a 14-game winning streak after defeating the visiting NC State Wolfpack, 74-64, in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night. And freshman phenom Cooper Flagg appears to be leading the race for ACC Player of the Year, not to mention being a frontrunner for national honors.
As third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew prepare the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) for their home showdown against the struggling archrival UNC Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4 ACC) at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN), here's a look at the Blue Devils' season stat leaders:
POINTS PER GAME:
- 19.9 - Cooper Flagg
- 13.1 - Kon Knueppel
- 10.4 - Tyrese Proctor
- 8.3 - Khaman Maluach
- 7.6 - Sion James
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
- 8.0 - Cooper Flagg
- 6.2 - Khaman Maluach
- 4.5 - Maliq Brown
- 4.5 - Sion James
- 3.7 - Kon Knueppel
ASSISTS PER GAME:
- 4.1 - Cooper Flagg
- 3.1 - Sion James
- 2.6 - Kon Knueppel
- 2.2 - Tyrese Proctor
- 1.6 - Caleb Foster
STEALS PER GAME:
- 1.5 - Maliq Brown
- 1.5 - Cooper Flagg
- 1.0 - Sion James
BLOCKS PER GAME:
- 1.2 - Cooper Flagg
- 1.2 - Khaman Maluach
- 0.5 - Maliq Brown
MINUTES PER GAME:
- 31.8 - Cooper Flagg
- 29.6 - Kon Knueppel
- 29.3 - Tyrese Proctor
- 23.4 - Sion James
- 20.2 - Khaman Maluach
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. 50 attempts):
- 75.6 - Khaman Maluach
- 50.0 - Sion James
- 48.7 - Cooper Flagg
- 45.7 - Mason Gillis
- 44.6 - Isaiah Evans
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):
- 45.1 - Isaiah Evans
- 38.7 - Tyrese Proctor
- 37.3 - Kon Knueppel
- 37.1 - Sion James
- 35.2 - Mason Gillis
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. 25 attempts):
- 87.2 - Kon Knueppel
- 81.1 - Cooper Flagg
- 77.3 - Khaman Maluach
- 76.2 - Sion James
- 74.2 - Tyrese Proctor
