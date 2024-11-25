Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Season Stat Leaders Entering Blueblood Clash

A 17-year-old rookie sits atop five Duke basketball columns.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) manage to limit the overall impact of Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg at the Vegas Showdown on Tuesday night, tipping off in T-Mobile Arena at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN), chances are they'll prevail over the No. 12 Blue Devils (4-1, 0-0 ACC).

ALSO READ: Top Five Blue Devil Plays in Win at Arizona

Thus far, though, as is evident in the following lists of Duke basketball season stat leaders, there's no reason to think Flagg will be anything but brilliant on both ends of the floor once again. After all, the projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick, still a month from his 18th birthday, is currently the only player in the country leading a team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game.

POINTS PER GAME:

17.8 - Cooper Flagg

14.4 - Kon Knueppel

11.8 - Tyrese Proctor

9.4 - Caleb Foster

9.2 - Khaman Maluach

REBOUNDS PER GAME:

9.0 - Cooper Flagg

6.4 - Maliq Brown

6.2 - Khaman Maluach

6.0 - Patrick Ngongba II (one game)

4.6 - Kon Knueppel

ASSISTS PER GAME:

3.8 - Cooper Flagg

2.8 - Kon Knueppel

2.4 - Sion James

2.4 - Caleb Foster

2.2 - Tyrese Proctor

STEALS PER GAME:

1.8 - Cooper Flagg

1.6 - Maliq Brown

1.4 - Sion James

BLOCKS PER GAME:

2.0 - Cooper Flagg

1.4 - Khaman Maluach

0.8 - Maliq Brown

MINUTES PER GAME:

30.6 - Cooper Flagg

30.6 - Kon Knueppel

28.2 - Tyrese Proctor

24.8 - Caleb Foster

20.2 - Maliq Brown

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

76.9 - Khaman Maluach

62.5 - Maliq Brown

50.0 - Sion James

46.2 - Isaiah Evans

44.6 - Cooper Flagg

3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

45.5 - Tyrese Proctor

45.5 - Isaiah Evans

40.6 - Kon Knueppel

31.6 - Caleb Foster

31.3 - Mason Gillis

FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):

100.0 - Sion James

90.0 - Kon Knueppel

73.9 - Cooper Flagg

71.4 - Khaman Maluach

57.1 - Tyrese Proctor

ALSO READ: Duke Recruiting Addition 'Just Scratching Surface'

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball