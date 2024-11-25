Duke Basketball Season Stat Leaders Entering Blueblood Clash
If the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 0-0 Big 12) manage to limit the overall impact of Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg at the Vegas Showdown on Tuesday night, tipping off in T-Mobile Arena at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN), chances are they'll prevail over the No. 12 Blue Devils (4-1, 0-0 ACC).
ALSO READ: Top Five Blue Devil Plays in Win at Arizona
Thus far, though, as is evident in the following lists of Duke basketball season stat leaders, there's no reason to think Flagg will be anything but brilliant on both ends of the floor once again. After all, the projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick, still a month from his 18th birthday, is currently the only player in the country leading a team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game.
POINTS PER GAME:
17.8 - Cooper Flagg
14.4 - Kon Knueppel
11.8 - Tyrese Proctor
9.4 - Caleb Foster
9.2 - Khaman Maluach
REBOUNDS PER GAME:
9.0 - Cooper Flagg
6.4 - Maliq Brown
6.2 - Khaman Maluach
6.0 - Patrick Ngongba II (one game)
4.6 - Kon Knueppel
ASSISTS PER GAME:
3.8 - Cooper Flagg
2.8 - Kon Knueppel
2.4 - Sion James
2.4 - Caleb Foster
2.2 - Tyrese Proctor
STEALS PER GAME:
1.8 - Cooper Flagg
1.6 - Maliq Brown
1.4 - Sion James
BLOCKS PER GAME:
2.0 - Cooper Flagg
1.4 - Khaman Maluach
0.8 - Maliq Brown
MINUTES PER GAME:
30.6 - Cooper Flagg
30.6 - Kon Knueppel
28.2 - Tyrese Proctor
24.8 - Caleb Foster
20.2 - Maliq Brown
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
76.9 - Khaman Maluach
62.5 - Maliq Brown
50.0 - Sion James
46.2 - Isaiah Evans
44.6 - Cooper Flagg
3-POINT SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
45.5 - Tyrese Proctor
45.5 - Isaiah Evans
40.6 - Kon Knueppel
31.6 - Caleb Foster
31.3 - Mason Gillis
FREE THROW SHOOTING PERCENTAGE (min. five attempts):
100.0 - Sion James
90.0 - Kon Knueppel
73.9 - Cooper Flagg
71.4 - Khaman Maluach
57.1 - Tyrese Proctor
ALSO READ: Duke Recruiting Addition 'Just Scratching Surface'
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.