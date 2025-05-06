Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Set to Battle Sycamores in Cameron

The 2025-26 Duke basketball schedule includes the program's first matchup versus Indiana State in history.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Duke basketball will host the Indiana State Sycamores in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, Nov. 14, as part of non-conference action, college basketball schedule insider Rocco Miller first reported on Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: Prep Dons Blue Devil Jersey During 'Great' Official Visit

As Miller pointed out, it'll be the first-ever meeting between Duke and Indiana State, extra noteworthy given the fact that the Blue Devils and Sycamores began playing basketball in 1906 and 1899, respectively.

Indiana State recorded a 14-18 overall record last season, its first year under the command of Matthew Graves, following the 2023-24 squad's 32-7 mark in then-head coach Josh Schertz's final Sycamore campaign.

The Blue Devils finished 35-4 and 17-0 at home after winning the ACC Tournament and reaching the school's first Final Four since Mike Krzyzewski's retirement in 2022.

Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have also scheduled non-conference outings versus Texas in Charlotte on Tuesday, Nov. 4; at Army on Tuesday, Nov. 11; versus Kansas in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 18; at Michigan State in December; and versus Michigan in Washington, D.C., in February.

ALSO READ: Another Talent Emerges in Blue Devil Transfer Pursuits

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball schedule updates and other Blue Devil offseason news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball