Duke Basketball Set to Battle Sycamores in Cameron
Duke basketball will host the Indiana State Sycamores in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, Nov. 14, as part of non-conference action, college basketball schedule insider Rocco Miller first reported on Tuesday morning.
As Miller pointed out, it'll be the first-ever meeting between Duke and Indiana State, extra noteworthy given the fact that the Blue Devils and Sycamores began playing basketball in 1906 and 1899, respectively.
Indiana State recorded a 14-18 overall record last season, its first year under the command of Matthew Graves, following the 2023-24 squad's 32-7 mark in then-head coach Josh Schertz's final Sycamore campaign.
The Blue Devils finished 35-4 and 17-0 at home after winning the ACC Tournament and reaching the school's first Final Four since Mike Krzyzewski's retirement in 2022.
Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have also scheduled non-conference outings versus Texas in Charlotte on Tuesday, Nov. 4; at Army on Tuesday, Nov. 11; versus Kansas in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 18; at Michigan State in December; and versus Michigan in Washington, D.C., in February.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball schedule updates and other Blue Devil offseason news.