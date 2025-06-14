Duke Basketball Set to Host Defending National Champion

Blue Devil Country

An increasingly daunting non-conference schedule now includes another huge test for the 2025-26 Duke basketball squad.

One knock against the 2024-25 Duke basketball feats was the lack of competition the team faced as a whole throughout the season, despite early contests against the likes of Auburn, Arizona, Kentucky, and Kansas. Now, in preparing for next season, fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer has done his part to avoid such a complaint.

Next season's non-conference slate already features several marquee matchups for the Blue Devils, including neutral-site games against Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, Texas, and Texas Tech, as well as a pair of true road contests against Army and Michigan State.

And with his week's official unveiling of the 16 matchups for the next edition of the ACC-SEC Challenge, Duke may have landed its toughest test of the season, as Scheyer and the Blue Devils will host the defending national champion Florida Gators in the early December event.

Duke basketball almost encountered Florida in San Antonio, where the Blue Devils fell to the Houston Cougars, thereby coming up just one win shy of squaring off against the Gators for the national title on April 7.

