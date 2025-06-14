Duke Basketball Set to Host Defending National Champion
One knock against the 2024-25 Duke basketball feats was the lack of competition the team faced as a whole throughout the season, despite early contests against the likes of Auburn, Arizona, Kentucky, and Kansas. Now, in preparing for next season, fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer has done his part to avoid such a complaint.
ALSO READ: Former Duke Basketball Center Receives Invitation to NBA Draft
Next season's non-conference slate already features several marquee matchups for the Blue Devils, including neutral-site games against Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, Texas, and Texas Tech, as well as a pair of true road contests against Army and Michigan State.
And with his week's official unveiling of the 16 matchups for the next edition of the ACC-SEC Challenge, Duke may have landed its toughest test of the season, as Scheyer and the Blue Devils will host the defending national champion Florida Gators in the early December event.
Duke basketball almost encountered Florida in San Antonio, where the Blue Devils fell to the Houston Cougars, thereby coming up just one win shy of squaring off against the Gators for the national title on April 7.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.