Former Duke Basketball Standout Kyle Filipowski Erupts in Utah
Kyle Filipowski recorded a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night. But the Duke basketball product didn't stop there in the Utah Jazz's 133-126 overtime victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, as he also tallied a career-high 18 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass, to help snap Utah's nine-game losing skid.
He became the only Jazz rookie to ever record at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game.
Plus, the 21-year-old rookie big man, who was the leading scorer for Jon Scheyer's first two Duke basketball teams but fell to the second round in the 2025 NBA Draft, added five assists, three steals, and two blocks.
Despite the career individual performance and team win, Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz (17-63) sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. And that's where they'll finish the season, no matter how they fare in their last two outings.
Across 70 appearances in his debut NBA campaign, Filipowski is averaging 9.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field, 35.6 percent beyond the arc, and 64.8 percent at the foul line.
