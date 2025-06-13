Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Star Kon Knueppel Secures Trip to Brooklyn

The sharpshooting Duke basketball talent was one of three Blue Devils to get invited to the NBA Draft.

Duke basketball guard Kon Knueppel
Duke basketball guard Kon Knueppel / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
This week, only 13 players earned a good-sign invitation to the NBA Draft green room in Brooklyn's Barclays Center later this month. And Duke basketball product Kon Knueppel is one of them.

Knueppel was one of three 2024-25 Duke basketball one-and-dones, along with Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach, each landing a coveted spot under the next-level spotlight on June 25-26. That Blue Devil trio equates to almost 25 percent of all invitations to the green room thus far.

The 6-foot-7 Kon Knueppel sure appears to be a shoe-in to come off the board in the lottery, potentially even as early as the top five.

Knueppel, the reigning ACC Tournament MVP, averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while connecting on 40.6 percent of his 3-point attempts as a Blue Devil, showcasing a consistently full supply of poise and playmaking along the way.

Former Duke basketball veteran guards Sion James and Tyrese Proctor could bump the count to five Blue Devils to hear their names at the NBA Draft this year. Both are projected mid-to-late second-round selections.

