Duke basketball reveals starting five for Ohio State game
Ahead of the Duke basketball home matchup against the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN), the official stat broadcast for the No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) revealed the starting five. It's the same group as the last five outings; they're 4-1 in that stretch.
- Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
- Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
- Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
- Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
- Freshman center Dereck Lively II
RELATED: Five-star recruit to be at Duke-Ohio State game
Duke basketball, sitting at 4-0 at home entering the bout against the Buckeyes, is hoping to bounce back from its second loss, a 75-56 learning lesson at the hands of the now-No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday. The previous loss was to the now-No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.
Read More
Next, the Blue Devils play their first ACC game of the season when they host the unranked Boston College Eagles at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Then they travel to Madison Square Garden to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Jimmy V Classic at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.
RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.