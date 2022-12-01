Skip to main content

Duke basketball reveals starting five for Ohio State game

The Duke basketball starting five remains the same against Ohio State.
Ahead of the Duke basketball home matchup against the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN), the official stat broadcast for the No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) revealed the starting five. It's the same group as the last five outings; they're 4-1 in that stretch.

  • Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II

Duke basketball, sitting at 4-0 at home entering the bout against the Buckeyes, is hoping to bounce back from its second loss, a 75-56 learning lesson at the hands of the now-No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday. The previous loss was to the now-No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15.

Next, the Blue Devils play their first ACC game of the season when they host the unranked Boston College Eagles at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Then they travel to Madison Square Garden to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Jimmy V Classic at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

