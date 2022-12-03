Skip to main content

Duke basketball announces starting lineup for ACC opener

The Duke Blue Devils are 5-1 with this group as starters.
Following Wednesday night's 81-72 home win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the final ACC-Big Ten Challenge, the Duke basketball team hosts the unranked Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-0 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN) in the first conference game of the season for the No. 17 Blue Devils (7-2, 0-0 ACC).

Roughly 15 minutes before the tipoff, Duke's official stat broadcast revealed the starting five:

  • Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II
This is the same group that first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, now 5-0 in Cameron Indoor Stadium this season, employed in the Blue Devils' previous six games. Duke is 5-1 with this starting five.

Next up for the Blue Devils is a Jimmy V Classic matchup with the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in New York's Madison Square Garden at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

