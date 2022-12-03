Following Wednesday night's 81-72 home win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the final ACC-Big Ten Challenge, the Duke basketball team hosts the unranked Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-0 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN) in the first conference game of the season for the No. 17 Blue Devils (7-2, 0-0 ACC).

Roughly 15 minutes before the tipoff, Duke's official stat broadcast revealed the starting five:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Dereck Lively II

This is the same group that first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, now 5-0 in Cameron Indoor Stadium this season, employed in the Blue Devils' previous six games. Duke is 5-1 with this starting five.

Next up for the Blue Devils is a Jimmy V Classic matchup with the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in New York's Madison Square Garden at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

