Skip to main content
Duke basketball announces starting lineup for Bellarmine game

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Duke basketball announces starting lineup for Bellarmine game

The Duke basketball starting five remains the same as last time out.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Duke basketball squad, No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, hosts the unranked Bellarmine Knights at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday. Before the tip, the Blue Devils' official Twitter account revealed the starting five:

  • Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II

This is the second straight time that first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has employed this starting five, featuring four freshmen alongside the team's lone captain, Roach.

Freshman small forward and projected one-and-done lottery pick Dariq Whitehead will likely earn a starting job in the coming week or so, replacing one of the other newcomers. He made his Blue Devil debut on Friday night in the 92-58 home win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens after recovering from a fractured right foot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

After the bout with Bellarmine, the Blue Devils head to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. They begin there with a tipoff against the Oregon State Beavers at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

RELATED: Safest bet for Blue Devils versus Bellarmine

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Duke product earns first career start for Hawks

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Future Duke point guard visits Blue Devils again

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Voters punish Duke for loss to Kansas

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Safest bet for Blue Devils versus Bellarmine

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

NBA crowd boos Marvin Bagley III repeatedly

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Mother of Duke recruiting target dishes out advice

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Paolo Banchero likely out at least another week

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Former Duke forward sinks father's squad

By Matt Giles