Duke Basketball Surpasses Archrival in Elite Eight Appearances
The Duke basketball program's consistency paired with UNC basketball letdowns of late now equate to the Blue Devils boasting the nation's record Elite Eight count.
Led by a combined 50 points between freshman sensations Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, not to mention another brilliant effort courtesy of graduate guard Sion James, third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his No. 1 seed Blue Devils advanced to the program's 19th Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament's 64-team era (since 1985) with a 100-93 win over No. 4 seed Arizona on Thursday night.
That's one more than archrival UNC's 18 Elite Eight trips and two more than No. 3 on the list in fellow blueblood Kentucky.
Duke's Elite Eight marks its second straight under Scheyer's command.
Scheyer's Blue Devils (34-3) next square off against the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (28-8) for a chance to advance to the Duke's first Final Four since Mike Krzyzewski's 2022 retirement. Tipoff from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., is set for 8:49 p.m. ET Friday (TBS, truTV).
