Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Surpasses Archrival in Elite Eight Appearances

Duke basketball has reached more regional finals than any other program.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball
Duke basketball / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke basketball program's consistency paired with UNC basketball letdowns of late now equate to the Blue Devils boasting the nation's record Elite Eight count.

ALSO READ: Former Duke One-And-Done Cam Reddish Gets Waived By Lakers

Led by a combined 50 points between freshman sensations Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, not to mention another brilliant effort courtesy of graduate guard Sion James, third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his No. 1 seed Blue Devils advanced to the program's 19th Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament's 64-team era (since 1985) with a 100-93 win over No. 4 seed Arizona on Thursday night.

That's one more than archrival UNC's 18 Elite Eight trips and two more than No. 3 on the list in fellow blueblood Kentucky.

Duke's Elite Eight marks its second straight under Scheyer's command.

Scheyer's Blue Devils (34-3) next square off against the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (28-8) for a chance to advance to the Duke's first Final Four since Mike Krzyzewski's 2022 retirement. Tipoff from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., is set for 8:49 p.m. ET Friday (TBS, truTV).

ALSO READ: Supernatural Blue Devil Forward Honored With National Distinction

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball