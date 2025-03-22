Duke Basketball Tipoff Time for Battle Versus Baylor
Following its 93-49 win over No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's on Friday night, the Duke basketball team remains in Raleigh for its Sunday showdown against No. 9 seed Baylor in the NCAA Tournament.
The Blue Devils (32-3) and Bears (20-14) will play in the East Region Round of 32 at 2:40 p.m. ET Sunday, the NCAA announced following the conclusion of the Round of 64 late Friday night. As was the case for Duke's opener, the game will air on CBS.
Baylor and its former four-year Duke basketball guard, Jeremy Roach, defeated No. 8 seed Mississippi State, 75-72, prior to the Blue Devils' demolition of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the Lenovo Center.
If Duke basketball advances to its second straight Sweet 16 under the command of Jon Scheyer — 86-21 across three seasons at the helm — then the Blue Devils will return to Durham before heading to Newark, N.J., to square off against either the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats or No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks in the Prudential Center on Thursday.
